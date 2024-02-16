Controversial Details About The Groups Behind The 'He Gets Us' Campaign

On Sunday, February 11, 2024, an estimated 123.4 million Americans tuned in for the spectacle of the Kansas City Chiefs coming from behind to stun the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 at Super Bowl LVIII (per People). The Super Bowl is always a big draw, but this year's event goes down as the most-watched broadcast in television history, beating the previous year's total of 115.1 million. And as always, the broadcast was also a festival of advertising, with some of the biggest brands on the planet vying for the attention of the nation's eyeballs.

But among the countless ads for snacks, luxury brands, and online services, viewers also encountered an unusual ad featuring vignettes of people from different walks of life washing each other's feet. "Jesus didn't teach hate. He washed feet," the ad states, adding: "He gets us. All of us." It was the second year that such ads aired for American audiences during major sporting events, and one of two aired during the Super Bowl. The campaign, with its strapline "He Gets Us," is also a hit on YouTube, where their videos have millions of views. But the ads, which are known as the "He Gets Us" campaign — which claims to be apolitical — have proved controversial, with critics highlighting several controversies attached to its donors and organizers. Here's what we know.