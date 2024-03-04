Why You Don't Really Hear From Helen Hunt Anymore

The 1990s was a brilliant time for sitcoms, and when it comes to official accolades, Helen Hunt's "Mad About You" raked in some serious awards in the form of both wins and nominations. From the Emmy Awards to the Golden Globes, to acknowledgments for Best Actress multiple years running, to SAG Awards, awards for comedy ... it seemed like that once the show ended, Hunt would have been riding high with her choice of what to do next. But while she was in some major motion pictures — like "Twister" — and was snapped up for one of Netflix's must-watch hit thrillers, her career outside of the beloved sitcom didn't play out like many fans might have expected.

It's worth mentioning that Hunt herself seems absolutely fine with this. In 2008, she did an interview with The New York Times, and was asked about what might best be described as a sprinkling of work in the years since the end of "Mad About You." She replied that things really changed for her when she gave birth to her daughter, and said that having a child put her options into a whole new light ... especially when it came time to weigh the alternatives.

"I suddenly wasn't offered parts that were worth walking away from the most compelling thing I'd ever been involved with, which was my family," she said, adding, "... Maybe my dirty little secret is this is the life I'd been wanting." What else can anyone ask for? Perhaps surprisingly, there are a handful of reasons that she's been fairly quiet.