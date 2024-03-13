Lord Of The Rings Details Inspired By J.R.R. Tolkien's Service In WWI

There's a decent chance you're familiar with the famous writers connected with World War I — good old Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, E. E. Cummings, and the whole band of Lost Generation writers. That classification has been around for a long while, but have you ever considered adding J.R.R. Tolkien to their ranks? (Well, the ranks of World War I writers; the Lost Generation was an American movement, if you want to be technical, and Tolkien was a Brit.)

Yes, the author of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" can be considered a World War I writer. Plenty of discussions have been had regarding Tolkien's influences and just how much of his World War I service actually seeped into his books. Mind, Tolkien himself had quite a bit to say on the topic: "It is neither allegorical nor topical ... I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations, and always have done so since I grew old and wary enough to detect its presence" (via Mythlore). That's from the foreword to "The Lord of the Rings," which does shut down that argument to a degree.

That said, it's pretty hard to deny some similarities between "The Lord of the Rings" and World War I, and despite Tolkien refuting the claims his story was an explicit allegory, he has admitted to some influences gleaned from his wartime service. The Great War may never have happened in Middle Earth, but it certainly seemed to shape it.