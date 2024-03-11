Moments That Destroyed Motley Crue's Reputation

Few musician autobiographies — if any at all — rival Mötley Crüe's "The Dirt" in terms of its tales of reckless, oftentimes drug-and-alcohol-fueled rock star behavior. Unfortunately, some of the band's apparent actions in the memoir were downright deplorable, such as the time when Nikki Sixx was having sex with a woman in a tiny room before inviting Tommy Lee to switch places with him, with the woman unaware that there had been a change in partners.

Rolling Stone, which dredged up the story ahead of the premiere of the movie adaptation of "The Dirt" on Netflix, asked Sixx about the incident, and he alleged that there might have been some sensationalization involved. "There was a little bit of embellishment here and there with [co-writer] Neil Strauss," the bassist said. He also said in a statement that the book version of "The Dirt" was written at a time when he had fallen off the wagon and that he didn't remember sharing many of the stories included within its pages.

Many fans didn't buy those excuses and felt Sixx only walked back the story after realizing how bad the modern-day optics were. "I think that was a lie he probably thought sounded cool when he told it for the book ... then fast forward to metoo and better back track," speculated one Redditor on a thread bashing Sixx.