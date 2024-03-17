What The Cast Of Deadliest Catch's Northwestern Crew Is Doing Today

At a glance, it seems like the kind of crab fishing featured on "Deadliest Catch" would be a weird thing to base a reality show around. But the title of the show is no joke: Crab fishing is almost unthinkably dangerous, and it's not just because of the unpredictable weather, remote locations, and long, grueling days. It's no wonder that fans have gotten invested in the lives of those on board, and that's definitely true for longtime show staple and fan favorite, the Northwestern. But for all viewers get to know about them on the screen, what about behind the scenes? How different are their real lives?

The Northwestern has long been under the guiding hand of the Hansen family, headed by the tough-as-nails Captain Sig Hansen. They've been a fishing family for generations, and these days, crab seasons depend not only on the location, but the type of crab that's being fished. When the crew of the Northwestern heads out into the Bering Sea for opilio or a type of king crab, they're going to be heading out generally between November and early the following spring. That means an enviable amount of time off, so what else are they doing today? When the cameras stop rolling and the danger passes — until next time, that is — just what does the crew fill their days with?

And what about the crew members that aren't on the show anymore? We tried to track down some fan favorites from past seasons as well as current crewmembers, and honestly? There's some surprising stuff here.