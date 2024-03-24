Stars Who Tragically Lost Their Children

For many regular people, it often seems that celebrities live charmed lives. From star-studded award shows like the Grammys and the Oscars and glamorous premieres, to the wealth, opulence, and best-life-living clips that pop up on social media feeds from celebrity accounts, the rich and famous often appear to belong to another world entirely, with none of the cares of the mere mortals who follow their every move.

But the fact is that the stars are all too human, and they have to deal with the same strains and stresses — and tragedies — as the rest of us. Indeed, many have suffered one of the most heartbreaking tragedies imaginable, one that haunts every parent the world over: the death of a child. Whether the loss is experienced when the child is a minor or an adult, the idea of having to lay one's progeny to rest is the stuff of nightmares, but sadly some of the world's favorite celebrities have gone through it. Here are some celebrities who tragically lost their children and had to deal with their grief in the public eye.