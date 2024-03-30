'70s Stars Who Were Tragically Murdered

Nostalgia is a powerful feeling, and interestingly, that's true on a biological basis. Studies done on nostalgia have found (via National Geographic) that brain activity tends to increase when we're thinking about fond memories, which explains why there are so many social media pages dedicated to the good old days of the 1970s and '80s. Baby boomers and GenXers love their actors, musicians, and models, so it's a hard day when they pass away. As hard as that is to face, it's also important to remember that some didn't get the chance to coast into old age on a wave of nostalgia, and had their careers — and lives — cut brutally short by unthinkable violence.

It's no secret that we tend to put celebrities on a pedestal, and the idea that they could be targeted by a random — or not-so-random — act of extreme violence is an uncomfortable one to deal with. But it happens, and it always has: Do some digging, and it quickly becomes clear that some of the most popular actors, most talented musicians, and most beautiful people of the era couldn't be protected by their status. In some cases, they died because of it.

Whether they were at the height of their career or just taking off, it's equally tragic. And even worse? Some of these murders remain unsolved to this day, and given the passage of time, it's unlikely that some of these killers will ever be brought to justice.