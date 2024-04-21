What It Was Really Like To Be A Groupie During The 1980s

To some, the figure of the rock groupie represents artistic and personal freedom, not to mention wild and fun times. To others, that is only a thin veneer applied over a misogynistic, exploitative system that reduces women to objects. That relationship may have seemed all the more complicated in the 1980s, when intemperance seemed to be the name of the game, at least in the world of rock and roll.

Many groupies, however, have spent years maintaining that they were more than just hook-ups. Well into the 1980s, they were fulfilling artistic and emotional roles that went beyond the physical. For instance, Connie Hamzy, the Arkansas-based groupie popularly known as "Sweet, Sweet Connie," traveled with Van Halen during the 1988 Monsters of Rock tour, clearly acting as more than a one-off fling (though she later died in August 2021 without much fanfare). They had seriously complicated feelings about their roles, too, sometimes bucking the whole notion of the groupie title in the first place.

Many others encountered similarly complex situations backstage at rock shows and beyond, navigating the highs of hedonism and the artistic life and the lows of sexism, drug use, and more. Here's what it was really like being a groupie during the wild days of the 1980s.