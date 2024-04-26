What Hulu's Bon Jovi Documentary Series Left Out Of The True Story

The 1980s were a weird and wonderful time, and anyone who says they don't have a favorite among the classic 80s hair bands — many of which continue to tour today — is either lying or in denial. They are, after all, collectively responsible for countless songs that have shaped the cultural landscape of the decades that followed, and Bon Jovi was at the forefront. "Slippery When Wet" was released in 1986, and it's a scientific fact (maybe) that anyone born after that date came into this world already knowing the lyrics to both "Wanted Dead or Alive" and "Livin' On A Prayer."

It makes sense, then, to find out that Jon Bon Jovi has been lifelong friends with fellow New Jersey native Bruce "Don't Call Him The Boss" Springsteen. That's just one of the fascinating things revealed in the Hulu documentary "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," and according to what Bon Jovi told USA Today, they kept their friendship on the down-low for a long time simply because, "I've just known the guy for 45 years and he happens to be like a big brother."

The documentary clocks in at a whopping five hours, and it covers a lot of ground. Starting at the beginning of the band and continuing right up to the present day, the documentary hits the high points and the lows, as Bon Jovi explained that he wanted it to be an honest look at things. Did it miss anything that should have been included?