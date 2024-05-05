Stars Who Can't Stand Mike Tyson

Objectively, there's no denying that Mike Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, and has a fair claim to be in the conversation for the very best one. As a person, however, the untold truth of Tyson leaves far more room for discussion. To give you an idea of his personal history, Tyson claims he was arrested so many times before he was even 12 years old that it beggars belief. (He says it's 40 times.)

It might be because of his tendency to get in trouble with the law, or his self-admitted temper issues. It could be simply because he's had a rough life. No matter the reason, Tyson has made quite a few enemies over the decades, and not all of them are obvious. For instance, you'd expect someone like Evander Holyfield to hate the guy after he bit part of his ear off, but in reality, Tyson and Holyfield's relationship is very friendly. However, there are others who have very legitimate reasons to dislike the boxing superstar, and others still who seem to have inserted themselves in a feud with the guy more or less arbitrarily. Still, regardless of the things that caused their ire, there's no shortage of people who can't stand Mike Tyson. Let's take a look at some of the most famous cases.