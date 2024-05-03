The Most Famous Student Protests In History

College is a time when young adults can strike out on their own, and sometimes, students don't just find their calling but their causes, too. When they get together to find their voices, it can shake the world: Interestingly, University of Minnesota professor and historian David M. Perry and Virginia Tech professor Matthew Gabriele say (via CNN) that student protests actually created the modern university.

It's a fascinating bit of history that took place in 12th and 13th-century Paris, at a time when education was pretty firmly connected to religion. Schools of higher learning were based in cathedrals, but in 1200, a group of students who had been ripped off by a Parisian shopkeeper decided they weren't going to stand for it and destroyed the shop in question. The conflict escalated into violence and several deaths, and the entire thing was taken before King Philip II Augustus of France.

He was the one who decided that teachers, students, and universities had rights, and it was an important precedent. In 1229, another conflict between students and a shopkeeper again escalated to violence, and it took two years and intervention from the pope before laws were put in place that granted universities independence to self-regulate. Those protests ended up laying the groundwork for modern universities, and it just goes to show just how powerful student protests can be. With that in mind, let's talk about other times students stepped up and took a stand.