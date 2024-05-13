What Really Happened To These Famous Groupies?

The period of rock music from the late 1960s to the early 1980s is etched into the collective memory as a high-water mark in popular culture, notable for pillars like shredding guitar licks, preening and shirtless singers wailing on arena stages, and throngs of excited groupies waiting backstage. Categorically female, young, and often underage, these hardcore fans would meet their rock idols after shows on tour stops, or follow them around on tour as subservient companions. They wore the somewhat derisive "groupie" label with pride, but why? Well, for a start, they got to be part of the exciting and glamorous world of rock n' roll at a big moment in its history. And very frequently, they got to be intimate with the people making a generation's classic music.

After '70s-style hard rock fell out of favor and other forms of popular music replaced it, the culture surrounding the scene faded, too. As the rock stars moved on with their lives, so too did this seedy golden age of groupies. The women took with them their memories and experiences into the next chapters of their lives and did plenty of interesting things in the decades that followed. Here's what happened next for some of the most famous groupies, the ones so closely identified with rock's biggest era.