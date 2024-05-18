The Hidden Truth Of Christa McAuliffe

Aside from the Challenger disaster, Christa McAuliffe is largely remembered for being a teacher. After being brought onto the project, she used her position to help advocate for the plight of teachers in the U.S., and she was clearly passionate about her work. Despite that, though, teaching wasn't always the most bearable profession for her.

McAuliffe's mother shared some of her conversations with her daughter in "A Journal for Christa," recalling that at one point, McAuliffe saw school as a "total waste of time as far as school work goes." Granted, she wasn't downplaying the importance of education, but rather, she was raging against the educational systems she had to fight against. More specifically, she was mostly expressing her anger about how little teaching she was able to do sometimes, as students were excused from class for testing or for school fundraisers, which meant she couldn't actually put any lessons together.

In much the same vein, she criticized the school's use of discipline. Not only were some of the kids unruly — at one point, she disclosed, "There are still a few I would like to string up" — but at the same time, the administration refused to offer any aid to teachers. She felt she was forced to enforce discipline after the administration suspended a student, despite knowing nothing about the reason behind the suspension. In short, she started feeling like she was there to do everything but teach.