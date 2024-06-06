The Most Messed Up Storage Wars Finds Ever

Sometimes it's best to not know what people keep behind closed doors or stuffed into abandoned storage units. And yet, curiosity plus the possibility of quick cash often wins out against caution. At least in the case of A&E's "Storage Wars," the U.S.' most famous combatively-named show about looting the auctioned possessions of people who couldn't pay their bills. If you miss your storage locker payment for three months in California you just might spot your grandma's old dentures in someone's grubby hands on TV.

"Storage Wars" is a reality TV staple at this point, having been on the air since 2010. Some of its featured cast members have become micro-celebrities in their own right, like couple Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz, who got their own single-season spin-off show in 2014, "Brandi and Jarrod: Married to the Job." Like other reality shows, "Storage Wars" has faced the usual claims about being the absolutely fakest TV around. A 2012 lawsuit against the show stated that "nearly every aspect of the series is faked," per ABC News, right down to staged storage lockers.

The viewing public of "Storage Wars" doesn't really seem to care about such things, however, and keeps coming back for more. Even if some locker contents are fake, some of it sure is bizarre and disturbing. We've got magical hexing items, dead animals, a dead person, a horde of newspapers about another dead person, and an old bloodletting device to drain you of precious fluids.