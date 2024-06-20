Stars Who Can't Stand Jake Paul

Where would the world be without Jake Paul? Well, probably exactly where it's at right now. Still, it has to be said, "The Problem Child" has mastered the art of making headlines. It doesn't matter if you're a millennial who feels the Vine days were just yesterday or a Gen Xer who professes their hate for TikTok daily, one way or another, you probably know who Paul is. You also probably know he is not the most well-liked individual out there.

Over the years, the YouTube star has cemented his celebrity status through his mastery of social media and by entering the world of professional boxing. In the sport, his record currently sits at 9-1, with six of his victories coming by way of knockout. Paul's next outing inside the ring will be against former UFC fighter Mike Perry; he is then expected to fight boxing icon Mike Tyson, who's also made a few enemies over the years. The former heavyweight champion will be 58 when he steps between the ropes on November 15, 2024, having last fought in 2020 in an exhibition against hall of famer Roy Jones Jr. Safe to say, fans and critics aren't too thrilled about the idea of the 27-year-old Paul taking on a legend nearing 60 years old.

However, folks soured on "The Problem Child" long before he signed the contract to fight a retired Tyson. No, the disdain for the social media influencer runs far and wide, with several big names making it known that they can't stand Jake Paul.