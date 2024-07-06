These Stars Who Died Young Share A Chilling Connection

When Heath Ledger died suddenly of an accidental overdose on January 22, 2008, at the age of just 28, much of the lore around his tragic death focused on his role as the Joker in the then-upcoming Batman epic, "The Dark Knight." The role was a defining one for Ledger, who made no secret of the freedom he had been given to make the Joker his own, and openly discussed the psychological depths he had to plumb to embody the face-painted nihilist and psychopath.

However, "The Dark Knight" wasn't Ledger's final film. At the time of his death, he had taken the title role in "The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus," and director Terry Gilliam has recalled the horror the crew felt as the news of Ledger's death trickled through. Keen to ensure Ledger's final role made it to the screen, Gilliam decided that the fantastical character could be played by several actors, including Ledger, with the character's look changing each time he passed through a magic mirror.

Ledger's friends Johnny Depp, Jude Law, and Colin Farrell stepped in to complete the picture. The finished film includes multiple references to death, which Gilliam insists were already in the script before Ledger's demise. "They all thought we had written this stuff after Heath had died and no, we didn't change any of the words," said Gilliam (via cinema.com). "And that to me is what [is] so kind of scary and spooky – why was it so prescient? It seemed to be all about death, it's so much of it."