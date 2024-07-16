Celebrity Deaths Overshadowed By The Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump

On Saturday, July 13 the world witnessed the first event of its type of the modern era: a gun-based assassination attempt on a U.S. politician. At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former U.S. president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle attack perpetrated by 20-year-old suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks. While Crooks didn't succeed in killing Trump and merely grazed his ear, he did hit three people in the crowd. One of those individuals died. Meanwhile, U.S. citizens and global leaders alike are still trying to make sense of the event and what it means for democratic societies worldwide.

But even as discussion and contemplation regarding Trump's assassination attempt persist, so do the lives — and deaths — of everyone else on Earth. Most notably, several high-profile U.S. public persons died during the weekend of the assassination attempt. These individuals might have gotten some headlines, but at the same time lost some attention because of media coverage centered on Trump. Specifically, we're speaking of '80s health guru and limitless font of positivity Richard Simmons, sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer who rose to prominence in the '80s for her candid discussions of taboo topics, '90s TV star Shannen Doherty of "Beverly Hills 90210" fame, and Super Bowl touchdown-scoring wide receiver Jacoby Jones. All these individuals died from July 12 through July 14 leading into and following Trump's July 13 assassination attempt.