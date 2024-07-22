Infamous People Who Died In 2024 And No One Noticed

The events faced by Kenneth Eugene Smith on the road to his January 2024 execution are a convoluted one. Smith's capital crime was the 1988 murder of Elizabeth Sennett, for which he'd been hired by Sennett's husband, a broke preacher looking for an insurance payout. Smith and another hitman staged the scene to look like a break-in that turned violent, ending with Sennett being stabbed in the neck and chest. Smith's execution was planned for 2022.

But as it turns out, the state of Alabama has a history of botched executions. On the day of Smith's planned execution, lawyers were going back and forth regarding a stay of execution for him, but none of those events were communicated to Smith himself. That delay and accompanying confusion also led to him being strapped to a gurney for four hours, stuck with needles as the team failed to insert an IV. The execution was ultimately called off.

Fast forward to January 2024, and Smith's execution was once again on the table, making news for a new reason: He would be the first person executed via nitrogen hypoxia (forcing a person to breathe pure nitrogen). The method itself has stirred controversy regarding whether or not it's actually humane; medical professionals have argued that it might have terrible side effects, and the U.N. has even weighed in, condemning its use altogether. Those present on the day described the sight of Smith's body thrashing about as he died, seeming to support those arguments, though the state of Alabama has claimed that nothing unexpected happened whatsoever.