Stars Who Can't Stand Nikki Sixx
Since Mötley Crüe's inception, bassist Nikki Sixx has served as the rock 'n' roll group's spokesperson. As a man of conviction and opinions, he's never been shy of speaking his mind about matters — or other individuals. It's something that often lands him in hot water with people who might not share the same viewpoint as him. It's unsurprising, then, that most of the stars who can't stand Mötley Crüe are usually haters because of something Sixx did or said.
Throughout the years, Sixx has beefed with everyone from Godsmack's Sully Erna to Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson. The reason for all the bad vibes varies in each instance, with the stars arguing about matters such as tours, the music business, or even more personal topics like significant others. In most of these cases, a simple conversation to iron out the differences or a firm handshake could have resolved it all, but instead, the resentment lingers on and festers in a pool of animosity for years after the real or imagined offense.
Despite the famous Mötley Crüe song and album, Sixx is certainly no saint of Los Angeles to a lot of people. So, let's take a look at his biggest and most explosive feuds yet and see what set off all the debacles.
Sully Erna
On paper, Godsmack and Mötley Crüe appear like oil and water. The bands just don't complement each other musically. Perhaps that was the problem to begin with as Godsmack performed on Crüe Fest 2 in 2009. Reports of tensions broke out and matters weren't helped when Godsmack released a 2010 single titled "Cryin' Like a B***h," which was reportedly about Nikki Sixx.
In 2014, out of the blue, Sixx took to his now-deleted X account to allege that Godsmack wanted to appear on his radio show "Sixx Sense" to "promote their s*** new album." Sixx concluded his post by saying: "Good luck touring phonebooths [sic]. Whos [sic] crying like a b***h now?"
A year later, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna appeared on "The Jasta Show" and spoke about Godsmack's feud with Mötley Crüe. Erna explained how he has no issues with the band, even discussing how he chatted to drummer Tommy Lee and told him he's never insulted the Mötley Crüe brand; he only dislikes Sixx. "I'll say it straight out, I've never met a bigger f***ing d*** in my life than Nikki Sixx," Erna said. "He's a douchebag. He's straight-up a f***ing douche, and I don't give a f*** what he says. He knows exactly where I am and he knows exactly how he can find me anytime that motherf***er has the balls to come and look me up." Erna added that he doesn't like how Sixx treats other people.
Carmine Appice
Guitarist Mick Mars' departure from Mötley Crüe caught the entire music industry off guard. Expectedly, everyone has opinions about what transpired and who's in the right and wrong here. In a 2023 interview with Ultimate Guitar, legendary rock drummer Carmine Appice stated that he spoke to Mars and the guitarist had been unhappy with the Crüe for a while already. Appice added how Mars didn't want to play pre-recorded tracks on stage, as the band was alleged to have done, and decided to leave.
Not too long after the interview went live and did the rounds on social media, Nikki Sixx weighed in on X. His first post stated: "Love how people talk FOR us without talking TO us. This is why the media has lost credibility." After a fan responded to Sixx, the bassist took what could only be presumed to be a dig at Appice, writing: "A washed up drummer trying to speak for us?"
In a later interview with Goldmine, Appice admitted surprise at Sixx's response toward him, since he had considered him a friend and they had a long-time history, while also revealing that he received a letter from Mötley Crüe's lawyers to stop talking about the band. "Yeah, what he said was sad because we were friends, but I guess we're not anymore," Appice said, before adding how his music industry peers reached out to him to slam Sixx's behavior and discuss their own issues with the bassist.
Paul Stanley
Not only are Nikki Sixx and Kiss' Gene Simmons two of the most well-known and celebrated bassists in the history of rock 'n' roll, but they are also two of the most outspoken individuals in the music industry. It was inevitable that they would eventually rub each other the wrong way, and it happened. The fireworks kicked off after Simmons made controversial statements about drugs playing a part in Prince's death in 2016, which he eventually apologized for.
Sixx didn't like what Simmons said, though, writing on X: "Gene Simmons' recent heartless and uneducated remarks about Prince's death shows why he's not my hero anymore or anybody's." It wouldn't be the only time Sixx would talk about Simmons, either, as he continued to lash out at the Kiss bassist's comments and even brought his musical ability into question at one point.
Eventually, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley addressed Sixx on his Facebook page and urged him to "move on" from the issue. He wrote: "Jesus Christ Nikki Sixx! Would you please shut up, find another way to be in the news and get off your self inflated pedestal. Regardless of some things Gene Simmons has said that I may take issue with, his influence on musicians (you included) is undeniable and will continue." In a now-deleted social media post (via Classic Rock), Sixx credited Stanley for holding both him and Simmons accountable for their words, but continued to criticize Simmons for his behavior.
Sebastian Bach
If one looks at a complete timeline of the whirlwind changes to Mötley Crüe's lineup, it's no secret the band has shaken things up on occasion. Consequently, it's expected they would have auditioned a number of famous musicians for the then-vacancies, too. According to former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach's answer to a fan question on X, he was "not considered" but "asked" to join the band. He explained that he didn't take the gig because he believed "Skid Row was better" then.
Speaking on his radio show "Sixx Sense" (via Loudwire), Nikki Sixx outright refuted Bach's claims. He confirmed the band was looking for a vocalist to replace Vince Neil at the time, but he would have recalled any consideration for Bach since Sixx was friends with Skid Row's Dave Sabo. "I think maybe Sebastian wanted to be in Mötley Crüe and just forgot to tell us that he wanted to be in Motley Crue when we were looking for a singer," Sixx said, while adding they wouldn't have offered it to him anyway because of their friendship with other members of Skid Row.
Bach responded on Facebook, by posting a video in which Sixx says the band rehearsed with Bach. A few years later, Bach questioned the authenticity of Sixx's autobiography, "The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star," during an interview with BackStory Events, asking: "Were you really keeping a diary when you were doing heroin?"
John Corabi
In terms of moments that destroyed Mötley Crüe's reputation, their brief stint with John Corabi as their lead singer and the change in musical genre isn't looked upon fondly by fans of the band. It isn't a reflection of Corabi's ability or his contributions, with even the vocalist understanding it just wasn't meant to be in the end. According to Corabi, he's fine with everything and on good terms with all his ex-bandmates in the Crüe — except for Nikki Sixx.
Speaking on "TheSDRShow" podcast in 2022, Corabi stated the animosity stems from an old interview in which Corabi discussed Sixx's autobiography, "The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star." He mentioned how parts of it could have been "colored" in much the same way the band's autobiography, "The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band," had been, in his opinion. Reportedly, Sixx didn't like what Corabi said about his book, and let him know about it.
"I sent him an email back, because we had this little beef via email," Corabi said. "And he sent me this thing, and he's like, 'I don't appreciate you f***king slagging my book and blah, blah, blah.' And I just told him, 'Did you read the whole interview?' That's all. And then the second thing I said was, 'Why do you give a f*** about anything I have to say?'"
Bruce Dickinson
In 1990, Iron Maiden's singer Bruce Dickinson released a solo album titled "Tattooed Millionaire," which also featured a single of the same name. Fans and critics have debated who the song is about, with several theories being thrown around throughout the years. Answering fan questions for Blender in 2007, Nikki Sixx discussed how some people believe the song is about him and the reason behind it. "It was something to do with the fact that I f***ed his wife, and I think he was upset," Sixx wrote. "That wasn't my fault, by the way — I want to go on the record. She was his wife, but I didn't know that. I don't think Bruce found out about it until 'The Dirt' — I should have kept that a secret."
The topic was brought up to Dickinson by Herald Sun (via Blabbermouth), specifically what Sixx had said about his wife. While the singer didn't address Sixx, he insinuated that Sixx and his bandmates do a lot for attention. "Mötley Crüe — again, famous for being famous," he said. "You hear, oh, 'Mötley Crüe are bad boys who did this and this.' Big deal. I mean, badly behaved boys? This is not new. I don't see what the big deal is. Go to any rugby club. The Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson sex video, it was almost like the circus freak, 'come and see the hideous deformed man.' I'd rather it be about the music."
Andy McCoy
Finnish rock band Hanoi Rocks holds a tragic connection to Mötley Crüe. The two bands hung out in 1984, and what could have been one of the the most infamous parties in rock history turned into one of the most tragic, as Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas Dingley, aka "Razzle," stepped into a car with an intoxicated Vince Neil. Neil, who was driving, crashed the vehicle, and the 24-year-old Razzle died at the scene of the accident. One person who remembers the events of that fateful evening all too well is Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy. Not only does he hold a grudge against Neil for never apologizing to him about what happened, but he also doesn't have much love for Neil's bandmate Nikki Sixx either — because of his alleged lack of gratitude.
Speaking about Sixx on Indie Power, McCoy claimed the bassist's books were "full of lies" and embellishments about the various events that have happened to him. In addition, the musician alleged that it was he who saved Sixx's life after an overdose, but he didn't even receive a thank you from him. "I f***ing got him revived, got his heart beating again," McCoy said. "And the thank you I've gotten has been 'de nada.' ... And that makes him a second-class citizen in my eyes. 'Cause he only thinks about the buck."
Donna D'Errico
After having been hooked up by Tommy Lee, who was married to Pamela Anderson, Nikki Sixx and "Baywatch" actor Donna D'Errico were married from 1996 to 2006, and the couple had a daughter, Frankie-Jean, together. In 2017, D'Errico admitted to "Million Dollar Matchmaker" (via People) that they had split briefly in 2000 and she didn't have the happiest of marriages to Sixx during their time together. D'Errico claimed that he cheated on her, but she was reluctant to file for divorce initially because of her Catholic upbringing. Finally, she did.
In 2019, The Blast claimed to have obtained court records where D'Errico accused Sixx of trying to get out of paying child support to her. Anyone who had followed the pair's history would know this wasn't the first time a shocking claim was made in court by them, as Sixx once alleged that D'Errico was a sex worker after their divorce. At a 2007 hearing (via Blabbermouth), Sixx was reported to have said: "I heard she was doing high-end call girl work. I was freaking out. Your head starts to spin. We have a child together." Through her lawyer, D'Errico denied Sixx's claims.
Tom Werman
Producer Tom Werman worked with a number of rock's most heralded bands, including Mötley Crüe, and became an esteemed name in the music industry. Resultantly, Werman wasn't all too pleased when he read Nikki Sixx's comments about him in "The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star," where the bassist stated Werman didn't contribute much to the Crüe's album and spent most of his time on the phone. In fact, Werman even wrote a letter to The New York Times in 2008 describing Sixx's recollection of events as "not only humorous but pure fiction."
In a statement to Blabbermouth, Sixx didn't retract his comments about Werman. Instead, he lashed out at the producer further, saying: "Tom Werman being worried about what I said in my book about him is just so narcissistic and self-centered." In addition, he threatened to reveal potentially damaging information about Werman that could affect his marriage.
Werman responded through his own statement to Blabbermouth, calling Sixx "defensive" and accusing him of "hypocrisy." In 2023, Werman brought up Sixx once again on Artists on Record. "Nikki slagged me in 'The Heroin Diaries.' Nothing he said I agreed with," Werman said. "We both recalled things differently. He said he wound up producing most of Vince's vocals. Not true. Other things like that." Werman admitted he partied with the band, but he didn't think the portrayal of him in the book was accurate at all.
Phil Lewis
Los Angeles glam band L.A. Guns has a rich but understated history in the rock music scene, holding close ties to Guns N' Roses and Mötley Crüe. In terms of the latter, the founder and guitarist of L.A. Guns, Tracii Guns, once played in the group Brides of Destruction with Nikki Sixx in the 2000s. While Guns admitted that his relationship with Sixx isn't peachy, he credits Sixx for being a trailblazer and helping him have a career, as he told AL.com.
One person who has no time for Sixx is Guns' bandmate and L.A. Guns singer Phil Lewis. Appearing on Rock Interview Series in 2023, Lewis referred to Mötley Crüe as "atrocious" and spoke about his relationship with Sixx. He said: "Occasionally I caught the attention of Nikki, and he doesn't like me. I'm a sad little pumpkin, is what he thinks about me. I just find him to be a big fraud." The "sad little pumpkin" comment is in relation to what Sixx posted on X about Lewis years ago, after Lewis criticized Mötley Crüe's music.
Lewis also suggested Sixx — as well as Vince Neil and Tommy Lee — lack social skills because of finding success so early in their lives. He only spoke positively of their former guitarist Mick Mars, saying he was "the only good player" in the band.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).