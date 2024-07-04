Stars Who Can't Stand Nikki Sixx

Since Mötley Crüe's inception, bassist Nikki Sixx has served as the rock 'n' roll group's spokesperson. As a man of conviction and opinions, he's never been shy of speaking his mind about matters — or other individuals. It's something that often lands him in hot water with people who might not share the same viewpoint as him. It's unsurprising, then, that most of the stars who can't stand Mötley Crüe are usually haters because of something Sixx did or said.

Throughout the years, Sixx has beefed with everyone from Godsmack's Sully Erna to Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson. The reason for all the bad vibes varies in each instance, with the stars arguing about matters such as tours, the music business, or even more personal topics like significant others. In most of these cases, a simple conversation to iron out the differences or a firm handshake could have resolved it all, but instead, the resentment lingers on and festers in a pool of animosity for years after the real or imagined offense.

Despite the famous Mötley Crüe song and album, Sixx is certainly no saint of Los Angeles to a lot of people. So, let's take a look at his biggest and most explosive feuds yet and see what set off all the debacles.