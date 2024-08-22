Deadliest Catch Stars You Might Not Know Died

A pioneering and often frighteningly real entry in the genre of reality television, "Deadliest Catch" has been airing on Discovery Channel since 2005. Hundreds of episodes have captured what it's like to live and work on crab-fishing boats around Alaska, while exploring the bonds between the hale and hearty guys who throw out crab cages and haul them back in. These fishermen didn't necessarily set out to become TV stars, but they certainly became them, bringing unflinching drama to the masses.

Many tragic details have come out about "Deadliest Catch," up to and including the surprising and disturbing deaths of some of its most popular cast members. While commercial fishing like on "Deadliest Catch" is dangerous, these men, none ever older than middle age, also had to contend with the threats that affect the general population with tragic regularity — chronic health issues, failing bodies, and substance abuse, to name a few sad examples. Here are all the people who braved the frigid and deadly waters of the Pacific Ocean because their livelihood as fishers required it, who were immortalized by "Deadliest Catch" and died too young for tragic reasons.