The Tragedy Of Deadliest Catch's Jake Anderson Explained

Before he became a professional fisherman and television star, Jake Anderson aspired to be a pro skateboarder. A severe injury precluded that career choice and left Anderson struggling to move forward. "I kind of gave up on everything," he told the Skagit Valley Herald.

Anderson began to misuse prescription medication and methamphetamines in his early twenties. After healing from his injury enough to give skateboarding another attempt, he began to take another drug, Adderall. Prescribed as a treatment for Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, Anderson believed the pills improved his skateboarding; they didn't, and he became so profoundly addicted that he alienated friends and couldn't secure housing. Anderson would ultimately go unhoused in his hometown of Anacortes, Washington, for two years. "There was nowhere to go. I can't express the humiliation one feels at four or five in the morning, and all you can do is watch yourself walk up and down the streets."

Shortly after his 24th birthday, Anderson sought out sobriety with a move to Alaska and a job on a fishing boat. After a relapse, he joined a more formal program and kicked drugs for good. He's reportedly been sober since 2010.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).