Actor Deaths That Don't Make Sense

There's never a lack of tragic celebrity deaths. Death is always weird and scary, and it's a particular kind of odd when a famous actor dies, especially when we can't quite reconcile their public image with the manner and circumstances of how they died. Often, the trajectory of the response to an actor's death includes tributes and obituaries, and then the collective fervor and grief dies down after a few days. But that's only when it's relatively straightforward and there are answers, and it's a finite story — the actor was old, and they died of natural causes or after a long illness, for example.

Advertisement

When a well-known performer dies under strange circumstances it creates a mass fascination that can last decades, particularly if that death is never solved. Many very famous and popular actors have died in such a manner, where the details about their deaths don't add up or raise red flags, be it from contradictory or confusing information in an autopsy, bizarre evidence at a crime scene, or mishaps in the investigation. Here are the actors whose deaths, many years later, still just don't make sense.