What Happened To The Bodies At The Battle Of Berlin?

The following article includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault and murder.

Dictator Adolf Hitler made numerous fatal wartime choices ahead of Germany's defeat at the end of World War II, not the least of which was invading his once ally, Russia. Seeking Soviet raw materials as much as he did glory for conquering an unconquerable landmass, Hitler committed enormous resources to invading Russia via Operation Barbarossa (June to December 1941) and later the Battle of Stalingrad (July 1942 to February 1943). But come April 1945, the Soviet Union got its chance at revenge at the Battle of Berlin, the final strike that decapitated the German war machine in May. The clash left hundreds of thousands dead, including Hitler, who killed himself on April 30 before the battle ended.

Allied forces pulverized Berlin with repeated bombings before Soviet troops rolled into the capital on April 16. By April 21 the Soviets were engaged in door-to-door fighting, and by May 2, it was all over. While not as devastating of a loss as a colossal conflict like the Battle of Stalingrad (almost 800,000 dead, wounded, missing, or captured for Axis powers alone), over 80,000 Soviet soldiers and 50,000 German soldiers were killed in the Battle of Berlin. Beyond these combatants, about 125,000 residents of Berlin died in the conflict, aside from however many became refugees. Some German civilians suffered horrific atrocities at the hands of Soviet forces before death. Some soldiers and residents simply vanished and were never recovered. Other dead made their way to cemeteries or were memorialized.