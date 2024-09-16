Alleged Would-Be Donald Trump Assassin Identified And Details Are Spilling Out

More details are emerging about Ryan Routh, the 58-year-old accused of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump on September 15. It was the second attempt on the presidential candidate's life since July 2024, when 20-year-old Thomas Crooks fired multiple times at Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. While no shots were fired this time, Secret Service noted the barrel of a gun poking out of some bushes where Trump was playing golf and reacted by firing in the direction of the gunman. He ran, leaving his scoped AK-47 style rifle behind, and made a getaway in his car, but Routh was caught by police a short time later while driving down I-95 in Martin County, Florida, just north of Palm Beach County where the incident initially occurred.

Routh is being held in custody as authorities continue to investigate. At the time of this writing, Routh is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and having a firearm with a scrubbed serial number.

In the meantime, a few details have emerged about Routh. While his motives for allegedly attempting to kill Trump have not been disclosed, his social media posts paint a picture of a man disillusioned with the former president and who is passionate about ending the war between Ukraine and Russia. Police records show someone who has had a history of lawlessness.