Tragic Details Found In The Bayesian Yacht Disaster Autopsies

The autopsies of five of the seven people who died when the superyacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily on August 19, 2004, concluded that they died from dry drowning, or suffocation. It's theorized that they were clinging to life by using an air pocket in the sinking ship, but eventually, the oxygen ran out. Fifteen other passengers and crew were rescued.

Victims of the sudden catastrophe that's attributed to a freak weather occurrence are the Yacht's owner, British Billionaire Mike Lynch, whose cause of death was listed as suffocation. Morgan Stanley banker Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Anne Elizabeth Judith Bloomer, American attorney Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo were all said to have died from dry drowning. Lynch's wife survived, but the couple's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, was killed. Her autopsy was inconclusive but there were no injuries to her body.

According to The Telegraph, all of the deceased passengers' bodies were found inside the cabins on the left side of the Bayesian; Hannah was alone in one cabin while five others were discovered in a different cabin. The only crew member to die was Recaldo Thomas, who was working as the chef. His body was found "outside the vessel" according to People. He was the first victim rescuers located, and his cause of death was drowning.