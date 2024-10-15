Things We Learned About Lisa Marie Presley After She Died

Lisa Marie Presley lived an extraordinary life by just about any measure. She was the only child of Elvis Presley, and as such, a famous figure quite literally throughout her entire life. As a daughter of the world's arguably most famous musician, she was essentially doomed to live in her superstar father's shadow, but nevertheless tried to carve her own legacy in the music business. Her personal life included high-profile relationships with two other extremely well-known people, Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson. Tragically, she also dealt with substance abuse and one of her children died by suicide.

What's more, all of this happened in just 54 years, because her rollercoaster of a life ended early in a tragic fashion. The heart-wrenching death of Lisa Marie Presley came unexpectedly on January 13, 2023, and the shocking news also revealed some new information about her. Though many parts of her life were under intense media scrutiny, she had nevertheless managed to hold on to some secrets that only transpired after her tragically early demise. This was because certain events took place so shortly before she died, and because the public simply didn't get to know some sides of her while she was still alive. Here's what the world learned about Presley after her death.