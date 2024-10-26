The Nanny's Cast Is Unrecognizable Now

A romantic, will-they-or-won't-they sitcom and a family show rolled into one, "The Nanny" became one of the biggest television hits of the 1990s. Fran Drescher starred as the abrasive-voiced, down on her luck Fran Fine, hired to work for the desperate, stuffy, and wealthy Sheffield family as the children's caretaker. Sparks flew between Miss Fine and single father Mr. Sheffield, which slowly played out amidst Fran's fish-out-of-water hijinks and her efforts to serve as a mother figure to three flailing kids.

After 145 episodes as a top 20 ratings hit and the Monday night anchor for CBS' primetime lineup, "The Nanny" went off the air in 1999, wrapping up all its storylines and sending its characters and the actors who played them off to do other things. Many of the actors were just launching their careers, while others were wrapping them up or looking to a life outside of show business. At any rate, a long time has passed since "The Nanny," one of the '90s TV shows we still love and watch today, concluded, and as the years have ticked by, the cast has evolved and aged. Here's a look at what the large cast of "The Nanny" has been up to over the past 25 years or so, and how they've changed so much to the point that they're hard to spot.

