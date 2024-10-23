Stars Who Got Locked Up In 2024

It's inevitable that a culture obsessed with celebrities will sometimes watch their stars misbehave. When a famous person does the wrong thing, they often struggle with the unwanted spectacle of a public arrest and incarceration. An infamous celebrity mugshot might make more headlines than whatever made its subject famous in the first place.

There are upsides to being a celebrity when one gets in trouble with the law, most notably the ability to pay bail. Many famous folks spend an hour or less behind bars thanks to their considerable wealth, while a lot of other incarcerated people languish in jail. According to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, over 60% of criminal defendants are detained before their trial. Pre-trial detention has several knock-on effects, including the outsized risk of losing a job, housing, or the eventual legal case. People with fame and money rarely have to deal with these issues. The overwhelming majority of headlines about celebrity arrests include the fact that the alleged subject quickly paid their way out of jail. Though a lot of them make it out quickly, there are still a few famous faces who got locked up in 2024.

