Man Vs. Wild Moments That Were Totally Fake

"Man vs. Wild" caused a sensation when it ran on the Discovery Channel in the mid-2000s. Each episode began with host and star Bear Grylls attesting to the authenticity of the show, explaining that, while a production crew followed him around the wilderness, they didn't aid or assist him in any way. An experienced survivalist and crafty outdoorsman, Grylls said he brought a knife, a flint, and water to the wilds, and that was basically it, relying on his wits for most of his basic needs. Each episode of "Man vs. Wild" – known as "Born Survivor" in some markets, including Grylls' native U.K. – was thus presented as a brutally unflinching account, or instructional film, on how to brave various terrains. It made Grylls a star, and his name became synonymous with "survival."

It all makes for compelling and dramatic TV, but what if some of Grylls' filmed actions are just that — good television? Not only did Bear Grylls sometimes deliver the worst advice and perpetuate survival myths that could actually get you killed, but a number of his most astounding acts captured on camera were very much staged. Here are all the times when Bear Grylls wasn't really roughing it on "Man vs. Wild."