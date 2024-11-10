In a world obsessed with nostalgia, the stars of the 1980s run the gamut from enduring fame to complete oblivion. A lot of our favorite musicians, actors, athletes, and socialites earned their first brush with stardom in the wild and wonderful '80s, and some make 40 years feel like a few months. Unfortunately, a lengthy prison sentence can really throw a monkey wrench into that longtime success. The stars of the '80s have had plenty of time to misbehave, get caught, and go away for ages.

Celebrity incarceration is nothing new, and fans of a performer might find themselves unhappily distancing themselves from a talented pro after hearing what they did to land themselves behind bars. Some arrests aren't as galling as others. Ozzy Osbourne spent one 1982 afternoon in a jail cell after urinating on the Cenotaph across from the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. That outing barely belongs on a list of Osbourne's craziest stunts. He was a free man later that day, but a lot of lesser-known celebrities of the '80s are serving much longer sentences for much graver offenses. There are plenty of '80s stars who are currently in prison.