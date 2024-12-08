Reasons America's Got Talent Is Fake

Reality competition shows hit a different kind of spot than fictional entertainment. Series like "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent" inspire and encourage viewers, leading the audience at home to believe that they, too, could showcase their unique abilities to the world one day. At the same time, they're a source of nonstop laughs as too many people overestimate their "talents" and embarrass themselves on a global stage for our amusement. That said, none of these performances prove to be dramatic enough to fall into the category of disturbing things that happened on reality shows.

The big conundrum is: How real are these reality competitions? Perhaps the better question here should be: How fake is it all? In the case of "America's Got Talent," a number of stories from previous contestants spilled out, exposing a show that's far from being entirely unscripted or unpredictable. Whether it's the producers sniffing out which contestants they want to showcase before the cameras even roll, or the participants telling the tallest tales to make their backstories more compelling for the audience, there's a lot of purported chicanery taking place to amplify the drama on television.

That isn't all, though. Other allegedly fake elements of "America's Got Talent" include the illusion that anyone and everyone can appear on the show and the notion that the esteemed judges have the final say on who goes on to the next round. So, let's dive right in and see what isn't quite what it seems about this popular reality competition series.

