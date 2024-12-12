TV Best Friends Who Can't Stand Each Other In Real Life

For better or for worse, and consciously or not, people model their behavior and interactions with others based on what they see on TV. The history of television has given the world many ideal friendships that we should all be so lucky to mirror in our own lives. But all those characters demonstrating love, support, respect, loyalty, and other elements of a good friendship were created by writers — they're not real people, and they do what they do to serve a story.

Similarly, the people who play those on-screen pals are also making things up. They're actors chosen to play participants in TV friendships, most likely because they have such good chemistry with the actors who play their buddies. They don't necessarily have to be friends in real life. Maybe they do become close after spending so much time on the set working with one another, but many of the most famous TV friendships are a lie, because actors are terrors to their co-stars sometimes. Here, then, are the actors who were just really good at their jobs — they successfully convinced the world that they liked their small-screen best friends when in actuality they couldn't stand them.