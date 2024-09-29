Sitcom Stars Who Went To Prison

Television is a source of comfort for many. Sitcoms in particular — in which mild, low-stakes problems are all wrapped up in under 30 minutes and sealed with a lesson and a hug — are like a warm electronic blanket for viewers. Particularly as episodes get rerun by local stations or vigorously streamed by fans for years on end. The characters become like family members, and the actors who play them become familiar presences with friendly faces.

But those actors are not their characters, of course. They're real people, and real people rarely conduct themselves in the (usually) near-perfect and squeaky-clean way that sitcom characters live out their lives. Even big-time TV stars make mistakes or choices that land them in trouble with the law. Some even commit crimes so serious that they're locked up for a substantial period of time, counting themselves among the inmate population and giving up their freedoms to follow weird prison rules you never knew existed. Here are some of the most prominent sitcom stars who did — or are doing — hard time in prison.