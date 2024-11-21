Beyonce's 2024 CMAs Snub Has Country Stars Divided

It's not over yet, but 2024 has been one of the most successful years in the long history of country music. The genre's most popular artists scored some of the biggest hits of their careers. Morgan Wallen crossed over to scale the Billboard pop chart, while Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs all made inroads to superstardom. Country is having a moment, and musicians from other styles tried to get in on the fun, such as rapper-singer Post Malone and Beyoncé. Usually associated with pop and R&B, Beyoncé is an extremely famous and influential cultural icon. And in 2024, her first-ever country LP, "Cowboy Carter," debuted at No. 1 on two Billboard charts — 200 and country albums — in April 2024. Her joint-lead single from the work, "Texas Hold 'Em," similarly scaled the Hot 100 in February.

Beyoncé's new era was successful by any metric, but it launched a debate about what is or isn't country, and her newness may have acted to her detriment during awards season. When nominations for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards were announced in September 2024, Beyoneé didn't make the cut. The musician, according to some of her fans, had been snubbed — glaringly or even purposely ignored. But the country music establishment's reaction was decidedly mixed. Here's how some of the scene's biggest luminaries felt about Beyoncé's lack of CMA Award nominations (and consequently, wins).