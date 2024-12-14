The '90s was a heck of a time for music. Rock, pop, hip-hop, R&B — there was something for everyone throughout the decade. The musicians behind the soundtrack to '90s lives possessed raw charisma, unwavering determination, and, of course, musical talent that produced some of the most iconic songs in existence. It can be tough to believe that these artists, no matter how much we love them, are human just like the rest of us. Make no mistake, though — they are, in fact, actual people, and they experience life's highest highs and lowest lows. They just tend to use it as inspiration.

Advertisement

As much as we'd love these musicians to live forever, the music has to stop at some point. For some, it stops in a peaceful instance. For others, though, it all ends in truly bizarre and unfathomable ways. From the rock stars who died tragically to the musicians who died before their music became popular, check out these '90s musicians who died in bizarre ways.