Stars Who Can't Stand Dwayne Johnson

Love him or hate him, Dwayne Johnson is a big personality. The man formerly known as the Rock is also the kind of celebrity that isn't as common as they used to be, dominating nearly everything he tries – from WWE superstar to old-fashioned movie star — and making up for any deficiencies with sheer charisma. However, few can reach that level of success or notoriety without attracting several detractors. Whether they don't like his business strategies, can't stand his acting work, or even just hate being around him, plenty of stars can't stand Johnson.

Among the cast of characters who've made an enemy of Johnson, fellow professional wrestlers fill most of the roster. This presents an interesting issue in these well-publicized feuds. Wrestlers operate under an all-important rule called kayfabe, which demands a full-time commitment to the scripted nature of the sport's ever-expanding narrative. As a result, some antipathy between WWE icons exists only within the fiction: they may appear to hate each other, only to spend their off-time hanging out as pals. Johnson's story includes plenty of those staged quarrels, but the macho personalities that gravitate toward the WWE tend to find reasons to fight behind the scenes, too. Plus, plenty of pro wrestlers are just terrible people. All the same, Johnson is a big enough star to attract haters in and out of the ring.

