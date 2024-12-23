There's no argument that Tom Cruise is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, a status that he's impressively held since the 1980s. Two of his cinematic offerings — 2023's "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" and 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick" — brought in a combined $2 billion at the box office. Of course, everyone knows that when Hollywood studios hire Cruise, they're getting the rare combination of actor and stuntman, due to his famed propensity for performing his own over-the-top and often life-threatening stunts.

It's evident that Cruise has lots of fans who've stuck with him throughout the decades, from his 1983 breakout in "Risky Business" through to his latest blockbusters. On the flip side, it's also fair to say that Cruise has his detractors — for various reasons, particularly his long association with the controversy-generating Church of Scientology and its anti-psychiatry stance.

Not everyone has positive feelings about him, and there's a significant contingent who just happen to be celebrities. To find out more, read on for a rundown of stars who can't stand Tom Cruise.