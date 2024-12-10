Dubbed the Great War and the war to end all wars (first idealistically and then ironically, given that it did no such thing), World War I began with the 1914 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary. Due to the shifting and entangled alliances between European nations at that time, that single murder sparked a chain reaction that ignited the powder keg that Europe had become. As conflict spread throughout the continent, soon the major nations of the world joined in the fracas, aligning themselves with one of two distinct camps: the Central Powers (which included Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, and the Ottoman Empire) and the Allied Powers (Britain, Russia, Italy, France, Romania, Japan, Canada, and, finally, the U.S.).

Advertisement

The United States, in fact, was the last major nation to enter the conflict, with Americans loathe to join a war in Europe. It wasn't until after the Lusitania — a British ocean liner carrying nearly 2,000 civilians enroute from New York to Liverpool — was sunk by a German U-boat, resulting in nearly 1,200 casualties, that public opinion eventually shifted; America finally declared war on Germany in April 1917.

The war finally ended on November 11, 1918, when the Germans entered into an armistice agreement with the Allies, yet a lot of horrible things took place during those four years. To find out more, read on to discover why World War I was worse than you thought.