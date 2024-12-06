The Messed Up Reality Of Jay Leno

With an approachable, good-guy persona and an endless supply of keenly observational jokes about the absurdities of modern life and human behavior, Jay Leno became one of the most prolific, omnipresent, and successful stand-up comics of all time. Starting out in the Los Angeles-based comedy boom of the 1970s, Leno appeared on TV and in clubs countless times in the '70s and '80s. In 1992, he landed one of the biggest jobs in entertainment when he was named the host of NBC's "The Tonight Show." He held that position for more than two decades, and he consistently brought in millions of viewers a night. All the while, he has continued to perform stand-up around the country, when he isn't working on one of the many classic cars in his famously voluminous collection.

But behind his middle-of-the-road, patently inoffensive, and crowd-pleasing brand of comedy, Jay Leno's life has been surprisingly fraught with tragedy and scandal. He's not necessarily among the talk show hosts who are terrible people, but Leno's professional and personal worlds have often taken a turn into darkness. Have you seen this, folks? Have you heard about this? It's the twisted world of Jay Leno.