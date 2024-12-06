The Messed Up Reality Of Jay Leno
With an approachable, good-guy persona and an endless supply of keenly observational jokes about the absurdities of modern life and human behavior, Jay Leno became one of the most prolific, omnipresent, and successful stand-up comics of all time. Starting out in the Los Angeles-based comedy boom of the 1970s, Leno appeared on TV and in clubs countless times in the '70s and '80s. In 1992, he landed one of the biggest jobs in entertainment when he was named the host of NBC's "The Tonight Show." He held that position for more than two decades, and he consistently brought in millions of viewers a night. All the while, he has continued to perform stand-up around the country, when he isn't working on one of the many classic cars in his famously voluminous collection.
But behind his middle-of-the-road, patently inoffensive, and crowd-pleasing brand of comedy, Jay Leno's life has been surprisingly fraught with tragedy and scandal. He's not necessarily among the talk show hosts who are terrible people, but Leno's professional and personal worlds have often taken a turn into darkness. Have you seen this, folks? Have you heard about this? It's the twisted world of Jay Leno.
Jay Leno's ascension to host of The Tonight Show was badly botched
By 1991, Jay Leno was the contracted permanent guest host for Johnny Carson on his many negotiated breaks from "The Tonight Show." Leno had a confidential clause in his deal that he'd get "Tonight" full time when Carson, on the job since 1962, left. Leno's manager, Helen Kushnick, forced Carson's hand. She helped plant a "New York Post" story claiming NBC was preparing to axe him and promote Leno. Offended, Carson announced at an NBC affiliates meeting in May 1991 that he'd leave "The Tonight Show" in a year.
In January 1992, NBC executives held a conference call in a "Tonight Show" studio room in Burbank, California, to discuss Carson's successor: David Letterman, host of the network's "Late Night," or Leno. (Leno was there, too — hiding in an adjacent closet and eavesdropping.) NBC ultimately picked Leno, prompting Letterman to set up "The Late Show" at CBS as a head-to-head competitor with "The Tonight Show." Just before that deal was sealed, NBC attempted to hold onto Letterman, offering him "The Tonight Show" and thus unseating Leno, but Letterman decided his interests would be better served at CBS.
Even after Leno officially took the reins, things didn't go smoothly. Leno put Kushnick in charge of "The Tonight Show," but NBC fired her four months later: She'd bumped or refused to book guests who had appeared on other late-night talk shows, thus upsetting many powerful Hollywood talent agents. "Helen didn't allow Jay to get involved with the production of the show," a source told Entertainment Weekly. "He agreed that the show had to go on without her."
His entire family died
Jay Leno (real name: James Douglas Muir Leno) spent his childhood in the 1950s and 1960s in New Rochelle, New York, and then Andover, Massachusetts, near many of his relatives from a large, tight-knit Italian American family. His household consisted of four people: himself, his parents, and a brother 10 years his senior. Tragically and coincidentally, the entire Leno immediate family, except for Jay, all died within one nine-year period from similar causes.
In June 1993, Jay's mother, Catherine Leno, died at home in Massachusetts; she was 82 and the cause was cancer. "She was always conscious of how the jokes would affect the people I was talking about, like she said, 'What if you hurt President Clinton's feelings?'" Leno eulogized at the time (via Variety). In August 1994, Angelo Leno died of cancer at the age of 83. "Fifty-seven years they were married," Jay Leno said during a eulogy delivered from "The Tonight Show" (via the Los Angeles Times), explaining that Angelo "didn't really have much reason to go on once my mom went." In 2002, Leno's elder brother, Patrick, a veteran of the Vietnam War, a conflict far worse than you thought, died of cancer at the age of 62.
He defended Michael Jackson and still made jokes about it
The late Michael Jackson, who some are convinced is still alive, spent much of the last decades of his life addressing, challenging, and attempting to overcome allegations of sexual assault against minors. In 2003, Jackson faced 10 criminal charges, and the case went to trial in Santa Maria, California, in February 2005. The musician's defense team called several famous people, including Macaulay Culkin, Chris Tucker, and Jay Leno, to attest to Jackson's good character or to suggest the 13-year-old accuser was just after celebrities' money.
On the stand, Leno reportedly launched into the stand-up comedian schtick to which he was accustomed, making faces for the gallery, joking about Santa Maria, and cracking wise. "I wasn't asked for any money, nor did I send any," Leno recalled from the phone chat he had with the accuser in 2000 while the boy was hospitalized with cancer, adding that the conversation and follow-up voicemails he received sounded suspicious and "a little scripted."
The judge placed a gag order on Leno, preventing him from publicly discussing the case, which included making jokes about Jackson and the trial during his "Tonight Show" monologue. He found a workaround, however: For the duration of the gag order, Leno brought in other comedians, including Roseanne Barr, Brad Garrett, and Dennis Miller, to deliver the jokes while he stood to the side of the stage and laughed.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
A health issue led to a Tonight Show absence
By the 1980s, Johnny Carson no longer hosted "The Tonight Show" five nights a week, and he was contractually entitled to 15 weeks of annual vacation. Jay Leno was among the most frequently utilized of Carson's late night guest hosts, but when he took over "The Tonight Show" in 1992, he didn't follow Carson's lead. Leno appeared on the show five nights a week for every week of his decades-long run, not counting pre-arranged hiatuses. He only called in sick once.
In April 2009, Leno told NBC that he was physically unable to tape two episodes of "The Tonight Show." That same week, he was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles for undisclosed reasons, and he stayed over one night. "He was just feeling discomfort, so he went over [to a medical facility]," Leno's publicist, Dick Guttman, told the New York Daily News. "He's a very robust guy. But I don't think he was well enough to do the show."
NBC representatives told some media outlets that a virus had befallen the late night host. About a week after Leno was released from medical care and returned to work, he revealed what had actually happened. "Exhaustion," Leno sheepishly told People. "That's like a rich person's condition. Poor people that work — they don't get exhausted. Only rich people get exhausted. It's an embarrassing thing."
Jay Leno's second tenure as host of The Tonight Show was highly controversial
Jay Leno's "The Tonight Show" topped the late-night ratings in 2004, around when Fox and ABC tried to lure the host of NBC's "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." To hold on to both hosts, NBC extended Leno's contract for five years and promised O'Brien that he'd get "The Tonight Show" in 2009 when Leno's deal expired. When the time came, Leno didn't want to leave. Faced with the real possibility that another network would sign Leno, NBC created "The Jay Leno Show," a "Tonight Show" clone, airing five nights a week in primetime.
Critics hated it and viewers stayed away, but rather than cancel "The Jay Leno Show," NBC floated moving the series to 11:35 p.m., which would bump "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien" to 12:05 a.m. O'Brien declined. "Delaying 'The Tonight Show' into the next day to accommodate another comedy program will seriously damage what I consider to be the greatest franchise in the history of broadcasting," he said in a statement (via HuffPost). "You can do anything you want in life. Unless Jay Leno wants to do it, too," O'Brien then said in one of his last "Tonight Show" appearances (via the Detroit News). When Leno heard the burn, he told NBC that he'd no longer be cordial. In January 2010, the network paid $40 million to O'Brien and his staff to walk away. Leno was reinstated as host of "The Tonight Show."
Lots of late-night figures hate Jay Leno
The 1992 "Tonight Show" transition, Jay Leno's early years hosting the show, and the 2010 showbiz crisis that returned the comic to the late-night institution all proved contentious, and Leno made a lot of enemies. "I always hear that Jay and I are friends when they interview him. Jay and I are not friends," rival host Arsenio Hall told Entertainment Weekly in 1992, adding that his show — which weathered an attempt by Leno to steal a high-ranking staffer — would "kick Jay's a**." Carson-era "Tonight Show" bandleader Doc Severinsen trashed Leno to USA Today (via EW): "Jay Leno is running around trying to figure out 'How can I get them to like me?' Frankly, I haven't seen anything that makes me want to stay tuned in." Original Leno-era "Tonight Show" bandleader Branford Marsalis left the series in 1995. "The job of musical director I found out later was just to kiss the a** of the host," Marsalis told the Indianapolis Star and News (via AP). "I despised him."
In January 2010, when NBC began plans to move out Conan O'Brien and bring back Leno, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel hosted his show in costume and character as a simpering Leno. When Leno invited Kimmel on the ill-fated "The Jay Leno Show" and asked him, "What's the best prank you ever pulled," Kimmel replied, "I told a guy that 'five years from now I'm gonna give you my show,' and then when the five years came, I gave it to him, and then I took it back almost instantly."
He was horribly burned in a gas fire
Jay Leno collects and restores very old automobiles, and he keeps his substantial collection in a garage and mechanical facility in Burbank, California. In November 2022, Leno was working from below on the undercarriage of one of his vehicles, a 1907 White Steam Car, when released gasoline was ignited. The flames quickly engulfed a prone Leno, causing severe burns across his hands, face, and chest.
"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno admitted in a statement (per Entertainment Weekly). "I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." Leno was forced to call off several stand-up gigs so that he could undergo and recover from multiple restorative surgeries, including a surgical excision, skin grafting, and reconstruction of one ear. "He's very compliant, he understands that," attending physician and director of the Grossman Burn Center, Dr. Peter Grossman, said in a press conference (via USA Today). "I think he's realizing that he does need to perhaps take it a little slower than he initially anticipated." As part of his recovery from multiple second-degree and third-degree burns, Leno received hyperbaric oxygen therapy, in which he breathed unadulterated oxygen under pressure.
Jay Leno broke several bones in a motorcycle accident
Only a couple of months after a devastating garage gasoline fire burned parts of his hands, torso, and head, Jay Leno endured another automotive mishap. He very nearly could have joined the list of famous people tragically killed in motorcycle accidents. In January 2023, Leno had recovered enough to ride a two-wheeled vehicle. While test-driving a 1940 Indian-make motorcycle, he noticed the telltale odor of gasoline. Fearing a leak, he pulled off the road to what he thought was a safe spot. "Unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslines me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."
The motorcycle kept moving, while Leno was sent right back to a hospital. "So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps," Leno explained. "But I'm okay! I'm okay, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."
Solidarity with strikers led to the demise of his game show
Before the tragic death of Groucho Marx, the classic comedian hosted the game show "You Bet Your Life." The 1950-1961 series was unsuccessfully revived in 1980 with Buddy Hackett and in 1992 with Bill Cosby, but it fared better with Jay Leno at the helm in 2021. In addition to bringing on contestants to win money by answering trivia questions, Leno's "You Bet Your Life" was a semi-reboot of his version of "The Tonight Show" — he revived bits like "Headlines," and his co-host was his old late-night bandleader, Kevin Eubanks.
Produced by Fox but airing in syndication on nearly 200 stations, ratings were modest, but the show earned a second-season renewal. Fox then ordered a third slate of "You Bet Your Life," set to debut in the fall of 2023. The show missed that deadline because of a Writers Guild of America strike. Leno, who did not write for "You Bet Your Life," refused to host any episodes until the strike was over and unionized scribes across Hollywood received agreeable contractual terms. "As a member of the Writers Guild for almost 40 years, I truly understand and stand in solidarity with my fellow union members," Leno said (via Deadline). "For that reason, we are suspending production of our game show, 'You Bet Your Life.'" With the strike continuing to go on, Fox went ahead and canceled Leno's show outright in August 2023.
His wife has Alzheimer's disease
In 1980, Jay Leno married the former Mavis Nicholson, after they met at the Los Angeles stand-up venue the Comedy Store. "I think I've said, 'Yes, he is just as funny at home' about as many times as I can stand," Mavis Leno told Vanity Fair in 2001. "I always tell guys when they meet a woman, 'Marry your conscience. Marry someone who's the person you wish you could be and it works out okay,'" Jay Leno told People. A longtime activist and humanitarian, Mavis Leno joined the board of directors of the Feminist Majority Foundation in 1997 and chairs the group's campaign to ender gender apartheid in Afghanistan.
In January 2024, Jay Leno asked a Los Angeles court to appoint him as conservator of his wife's estate. Mavis Leno, 77 at the time, had been diagnosed with dementia, which prevented her from seeing to her own financial affairs. "As Mavis's current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan, Jay has petitioned the Court to be appointed conservator of Mavis's estate for the sole purpose of filing a petition for substituted judgment on her behalf," the filing read (per NBC News). Jay Leno, who asserted that he generally handled the household finances, believes Mavis Leno would want him to take control of her affairs as opposed to another conservator who would come from outside of the family, as the couple has no children.
Jay Leno got seriously hurt while out for a walk
In November 2024, Jay Leno showed up to a fundraising event in Beverly Hills while wearing a patch over his left eye, the left side of his face seriously bruised and swollen. When approached by TMZ about his injuries, Leno explained that while he was in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, for a comedy gig over the previous weekend, he'd suffered an accident. Lodged at a Hampton Inn, Leno set off on foot to have a pre-show dinner at Dino's Sports Lounge, about 200 yards away. It would've been a walk of more than a mile had Leno not decided to take a shortcut by walking down a hill. He misjudged the steepness of the roughly 60-foot slope, slipped, fell, and hit his head on a rock on the way down.
Leno performed the stand-up comedy show for 2,600 fans as planned, and only after flying back home to Los Angeles did he seek medical treatment. "It's not that big a deal, it's alright," Leno told TMZ. "The great thing about this age is you don't learn by your mistakes, you just keep doing the same stupid things."