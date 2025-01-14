No song better encapsulates the entitled life of a ridiculously wealthy rock star than "Life's Been Good," Joe Walsh's musical satire of pointless excess. From the pricey Maserati he can no longer drive after losing his licence, to a multimillion-dollar mansion he's never been to because he's on the road, trashing hotel room after hotel room, Walsh depicts a life of conspicuous consumption grown out of control. With a seemingly endless supply of money at their disposal, rock stars haven't always made the wisest financial decisions. Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, for example, once told The Telegraph he couldn't even remember how many times he'd gone bankrupt. "In the end I've lost count," he said. In the 1980s, one tabloid estimated that he'd spent $60 million or so on cocaine.

Advertisement

While spending a fortune on drugs is a frequently told tale in the annals of rock history, there have also been those who've spent their money on some truly strange stuff. Stephen Morris of New Order, for example, has taken to collecting tanks and other military vehicles, while Genesis drummer and frontman Phil Collins continues to remember the Alamo, amassing a collection of memorabilia estimated at $100 million in value.

Of course, those musicians and their off-kilter interests are only the tip of the iceberg. To find out more, read on to learn about some rock stars who wasted thousands of dollars on bizarre things.