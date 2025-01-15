Star Trek Franchise Actors You Rarely See Onscreen Anymore

"Star Trek" remains one of the most celebrated franchises in television history, but you wouldn't know it from a lot of its lead actors. If someone asked you to name an actor from "Star Trek," you'd probably gravitate to William Shatner or Patrick Stewart. Those two cultural icons grew in all directions beyond the "Star Trek" franchise, but they were exceptions that prove the rule. Massive TV shows have an unfortunate habit of trapping their performers in the roles that made them iconic. This can result in beloved actors trying and failing to move on from a show like "Star Trek" for the rest of their careers.

Advertisement

The first episode of "Star Trek" aired in 1966, placing the show's 60th anniversary in 2026. That unfortunately guarantees that a lot of original cast members are no longer with us, but many other performers disappeared into new professions. A surprising number of former "Star Trek" stars turned to writing, directing, producing, or off-screen work like voice acting after their time with the series came to an end. The cyclical nature of franchise media occasionally brings familiar faces back, sometimes giving fans a glimpse of someone they haven't seen onscreen in a decade or two. Some former "Star Trek" actors have become surprisingly poor. Between retirement, new career directions, and fading into obscurity, there are a lot of "Star Trek" actors who you rarely see onscreen anymore.

Advertisement