Stars Who Are Unrecognizable Without Makeup In Real Life

People wear makeup for a lot of reasons, and performers of all kinds favor its use in foisting their art upon the public. Ample application of facial cosmetics can transform, enhance, or hide in part or in whole an individual's natural appearance. This is particularly true of stage and film makeup. Musicians, actors, cabaret performers, children's show stars, and those who ply their trade in horror and science-fiction make liberal use of makeup to not only play a persona or a character but to completely inhabit another being entirely.

Advertisement

Makeup is vital for so many artists to tend to fall on the theatrical side that it allows for a complete separation between their public and private selves. They become so strongly associated with the character they play on stage or on screen that they're virtually anonymous to fans if they aren't caked in layers of grease paint and prosthetics. Here are some of the most famous entertainers of all time who, for all intents and purposes and because of the nature of their performance style, are completely unrecognizable when they're out of makeup and out of character.