Iconic Rock Star Tours That Got Canceled

While it might seem to be an objectively glorious or romantic notion, performing live music can be hard work, and heading out on a tour is part of the job description for successful performers. Rock stars of every level are expected to hit the road for several weeks of shows. Those concerts earn a lot of revenue, drive record sales and streaming numbers, and show fans that their favorite artists really care about them, all from doing what musicians purportedly love to do in the first place: perform their art in front of others.

Advertisement

Touring can also be a tremendous burden. What a massive undertaking it is to stage just one concert, with all of the necessary lights, sound equipment, and staff to organize, and then do all of that a few — or a few dozen — more times, traveling to a new city every night to do it. There are a lot of moving parts, and a lot can go wrong with a rock tour, up to and including the musicians themselves. Sometimes the behavior or circumstances of even the most reliable musicians can become untenable, and sudden problems require the cancelation or postponement of one concert or a whole group of shows. Here are some of the biggest and most important acts in rock history that canceled their anticipated and announced concert tours.

Advertisement