Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins broke out in 1991 with the release of their debut album, "Gish." It was their sophomore effort, 1993's "Siamese Dream," that really put the Chicago-based four-piece on the map, yielding such hits as "Today," "Disarm," and "Rocket." They followed that up with "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," a 1995 double album that cranked out even more hits, including "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "1979," and "Tonight, Tonight."

While often lumped in with the grunge scene that dominated music during the 1990s, The Smashing Pumpkins' frontman and chief creative voice Billy Corgan embarked on musical excursions far beyond the flannel-shirt-and-ripped-jeans wannabes that followed in the wake of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and others. Over the years, The Smashing Pumpkins has remained a force to be reckoned with, even if that force has had its ups and downs. Fans thought it was all over when the band broke up rancorously in 2000, with Corgan venturing into various collaborations and solo projects before announcing he was reforming the Pumpkins in 2005.

Since then, the band's lineup has varied, with members popping in and out; a glance at the group's roster seem as if they've had more bassists than mockumentary sensation Spinal Tap has had drummers. To find out what they're all up to these days, read on to discover what every current and former member of The Smashing Pumpkins is doing today.

