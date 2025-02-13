The Hidden Truth Of David Lee Roth

There's probably never been and never again will be a frontman quite like David Lee Roth. An avatar of the rebellious, exciting spirit of rock 'n' roll itself, Roth made hard rock fun in the 1970s and 1980s as the lead singer of Van Halen, wailing and yelping and snarling his way through all-time classics like "Runnin' with the Devil," "Dance the Night Away," "Jamie's Cryin,'" "Panama," and "Jump." Through it all, Roth brought impressive vocal chops as well as lasciviousness, humor, danger, and a wink. And, if he was on stage or in front of a camera, he was jumping, kicking, and mugging. Roth was always there for the party, and so were Van Halen's legion of fans.

One of Van Halen's messiest breakups went down in 1985 when Roth left the band for a solo career. While successful, it never quite reached the same heights the singer scaled with his group. Nevertheless, he ultimately proved that the zany, goofy, life-loving persona he embodied on stage and in music videos was the real deal — Roth has lived a colorful, hard to believe life of adventure and accomplishment. Here's a look into the unique and singular world of David Lee Roth.