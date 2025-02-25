Things That Came Out About Matthew Perry After He Died

Matthew Perry discussed the tragic details of his life, such as alcoholism and opiate addiction, in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." He sought sobriety throughout adulthood, trying traditional rehabilitation programs and enrolling in a therapeutic ketamine program. Once a street drug, ketamine can be an effective treatment for mental health issues, and Perry started taking it in a controlled, medical setting, consistently receiving small doses administered by a doctor.

Advertisement

According to the Peacock documentary, "Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy," Perry became addicted to the drug that he thought would help him break his addictions to other substances. In an eerie, queasy foreshadowing of his death, Perry, a Batman super-fan, would post messages to X, formerly known as Twitter, discussing how he was in his home jacuzzi overlooking Hollywood, and that he wanted to be called "Mattman." In these moments, Perry was intoxicated on ketamine that he'd obtained from sources beyond his regular, credible, clinical source.

On October 28, 2023, Perry started the day with an injection of ketamine delivered by his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, played pickleball, received another shot of the drug in the early afternoon, and then 45 minutes later, demanded a third, extra-large dose. Iwamasa left Perry, who then went into his jacuzzi. When the assistant returned a few hours later, he discovered Perry unresponsive in the jacuzzi, and authorities pronounced him dead on arrival.

Advertisement