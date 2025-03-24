Things That Came Out About Lee Harvey Oswald After He Died

Start talking about the assassination of John F. Kennedy in any way, shape, or form with pretty much anyone, and it's almost guaranteed that there are going to be disagreements. Even though the government's official investigation declared that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone to kill the wildly popular president, it's been far from an open-and-shut case. The results of the Warren Commission have been debated and challenged, and even some of the doctors who treated Kennedy say that they believe Oswald wasn't the lone gunman.

Kennedy was killed on November 22, 1963, and Oswald was in police custody when he was killed on November 24. The end result is layers upon layers of conspiracy theories, and it's not an exaggeration to say that there's enough here to fill a library's worth of books.

Just like there's a lot of information about the assassination of JFK that's unconfirmed hearsay, it's the same with Oswald. After he was killed, there were a lot of people who had a lot of things to say about him, but figuring out what's actually true is surprisingly difficult. Add in the passage of time, layers of government secrecy, the fallibility of memory, and it's kind of a mess. With that noted, let's sort through what has been said and see what we can figure out.

