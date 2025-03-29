Musicians Who Died In Freak Accidents

As lead singer of the Yardbirds, Keith Relf was backed by three of Britain's most renowned guitarists in a band that launched Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page. When the band broke up in the late 1960s (Page took control, with the New Yardbirds evolving into Led Zeppelin), Relf went on to a series of far less successful musical ventures. These included the prog-rock band Renaissance and another prog group, Armageddon.

Advertisement

Shortly after the release of Armageddon's 1975 debut album, Relf died in a freak accident at age 33. At the time, he was in his home's cellar, playing an electric guitar that was plugged into an ungrounded amp. When he rested his foot on a metal gas pipe, he was shocked by a powerful electric current that killed him instantly.

As Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty recalled in an interview for website Please Kill Me, Relf's tragic death came at a low ebb in his life due to marital issues and career frustrations. "I saw him, actually, the evening he died," McCarty said. "It was really depressing. He was in a weird sort of hole, somehow. I was, to be quite honest, quite pleased to get away from him. It was really heavy. My mother used to work in the local police station; she was on the switchboard. She called me up the next day and said, 'Oh, I heard he's dead,' because the police were called in. It was a big shock ..."

Advertisement