17 Infamous Events That Were More Horrific Than You Realized

The Clinton years can seem like a hazy dream now: an island of stability and shoulder pads before the chaos of 9/11, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the Great Recession. It's easy, from this distance, to forget some of the biggest news stories of the '90s, including the siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and the standoff's fiery end.

The Branch Davidians were a splinter group of the Seventh-Day Adventists who, under leader David Koresh (born good old Vernon Howell), began stockpiling guns. It was this, not Koresh's reputed marriages to underage girls, that brought the attention of federal law enforcement. The ATF believed the Branch Davidians to have an arsenal of over 100 firearms, 200,000 rounds of ammo, and grenades and launchers, a worrying hoard even in gun-loving Texas. An initial raid to arrest Koresh and execute a search warrant led to an exchange of shots that killed four federal agents and (probably) six compound residents.

Federal forces descended in force on Waco to lay siege to the Davidian settlement and force out Koresh and his acolytes. Some of Koresh's followers were allowed to leave, but the remainder stayed defiant even when the ATF tried to annoy them into submission with sleep-disrupting floodlights, blared Tibetan chants, and cuts to the power supply. When U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno gave the order to storm the compound after 51 days, ATF agents began firing tear gas; the Dravidians began shooting each other and setting fires to avoid being taken alive. More than 70 people died in Koresh's last stand, among them 25 children. Reno and the ATF were heavily criticized, and the fiasco inspired further anti-government extremism in the United States.

