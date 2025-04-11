Things That Came Out About Rock Stars After They Died

Wailing away on a microphone, shredding a guitar, or banging away on a drum kit has made a relative handful of people very wealthy and very famous. In the latter half of the 20th century, a new and special breed of human being emerged called the rock star — players of instruments and interpreters of song who wielded their talents, artistic prowess, and charisma to become some of the most famous, beloved, and documented people on the planet.

As they were lauded global celebrities, and usually for years or decades on end, it's hard to imagine that rock stars enjoyed any modicum of privacy, or that they could ever manage to keep significant portions of their lives to themselves. Whether it's important decisions, achievements, health problems, family issues, or creative projects, those are all hard to keep secret, particularly for a rock star. The great equalizer, and the event that triggers a wave of information release, is the death of a rock star.

With renewed public interest, along come disclosures from friends, associates, relatives, and bandmates that disclose the unknown sides of those once very public, larger-than-life figures. Here are some of the most notable rock stars who died before their time, and what we learned about them after they died, and probably only because they died.

